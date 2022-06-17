Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:FLOOF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 247,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,772. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Flower One has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Flower One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flower One Holdings Inc, a cannabis cultivator and producer, engages in the cultivation and production medical and recreational cannabis. It owns and operates 400,000 square foot greenhouse for cannabis cultivation and 55,000 square foot cannabis production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

