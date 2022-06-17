Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:FLOOF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 247,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,772. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Flower One has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20.
Flower One Company Profile (Get Rating)
