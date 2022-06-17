Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Shares Down 2.9%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $157.51 and last traded at $157.51. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.23.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.25 and its 200-day moving average is $173.06.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.