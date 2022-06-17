FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Down 19.4% in May

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.98. 1,548,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,668. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

