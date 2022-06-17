FMC (NYSE:FMC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an underperform rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.57.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $103.91 on Monday. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average of $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $265,158,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after buying an additional 679,446 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

