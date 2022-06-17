Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 149.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOCS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $31.77 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

