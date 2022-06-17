Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.78 Per Share

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FSFL opened at GBX 116.37 ($1.41) on Friday. Foresight Solar Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 93.50 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.40 ($1.51). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 108.54. The firm has a market cap of £709.81 million and a PE ratio of 5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 160.68 and a quick ratio of 160.62.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

