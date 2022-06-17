Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Down 28.1% in May

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 9,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.32. Fortis has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $313,094,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $153,165,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $92,197,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,383,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 61.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,841,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,507 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

