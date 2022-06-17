Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Fortune Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,561. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
