Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Fortune Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,561. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

