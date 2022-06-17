FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 57,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 207,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$125.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 22.60 and a current ratio of 22.80.
FPX Nickel Company Profile (CVE:FPX)
