Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 794,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 982,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

FELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $882,244.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $773,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,907.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $198,321,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $40,364,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,197,000 after buying an additional 171,113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.50.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

