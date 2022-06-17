Friedenthal Financial Buys Shares of 2,368 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,437,000 after buying an additional 877,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 434,281 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 893,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 307,224 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,281,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.55. 42,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,650. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $104.70. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.