Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading Up 1.5%

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.

Get Friendly Hills Bancorp alerts:

Friendly Hills Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FHLB)

Friendly Hills Bank is a community bank which was formed to primarily serve the Southern California communities of eastern Los Angeles County and northern Orange County. The Bank was established in 2006 by prominent members of the local community who were seeking an alternative to the larger financial institutions in the area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.