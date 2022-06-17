Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 1.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $630.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $691.94 and a 200 day moving average of $727.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.31.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

