Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.28.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

