Front Row Advisors LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 97,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRZ traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 112,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

