Front Row Advisors LLC Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 618.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 72,656 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth $854,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ROBT stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.46. 19,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,107. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.78. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

