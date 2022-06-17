Front Row Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2,751.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $166.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.75 and its 200-day moving average is $223.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe decreased their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

