Front Row Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.6% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $507.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $550.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $578.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $468.05 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

