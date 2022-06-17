Front Row Advisors LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,626 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on RIO shares. HSBC began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($74.04) to GBX 6,000 ($72.82) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.33) to GBX 5,600 ($67.97) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,938.40.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,176. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $89.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.