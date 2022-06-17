Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases 9,412 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7,296.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Eaton by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 830,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $125.14 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.94.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.