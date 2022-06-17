FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) is Exos Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 121.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,193 shares during the period. FTAC Hera Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.4% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HERA. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,247,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,719,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,870 shares in the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,287,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,833,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HERA remained flat at $$9.80 on Friday. 1,747,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,019. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.