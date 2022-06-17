Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires New Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,335. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

