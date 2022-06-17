Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys New Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,466,000 after buying an additional 79,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

WTRG stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,329. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.57%.

Essential Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

