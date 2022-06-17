Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 1,531 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.31.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.62. 58,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

