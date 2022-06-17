FUNToken (FUN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.49 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $84.80 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,483.75 or 0.99983684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00118408 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

