Fury Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:FURY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEMKT:FURY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 104,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.
Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEMKT:FURY)
