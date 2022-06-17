Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 778.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Future from GBX 3,900 ($47.34) to GBX 3,300 ($40.05) in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Future from GBX 4,512 ($54.76) to GBX 3,253 ($39.48) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Future from GBX 5,225 ($63.42) to GBX 3,600 ($43.69) in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Future stock remained flat at $$20.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. Future has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

