GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 28.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 198,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 75,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,072. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

