GAMEE Trading Down 32.1% Over Last 7 Days (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, GAMEE has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $2.43 million and $273,494.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,889.18 or 0.76812670 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00328373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00089569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012810 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

