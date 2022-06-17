GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Update

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMSQF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 79,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09. GameSquare Esports has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.80.
GameSquare Esports Company Profile (Get Rating)
