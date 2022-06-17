GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Update

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMSQF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 79,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09. GameSquare Esports has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

GameSquare Esports Company Profile (Get Rating)

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

