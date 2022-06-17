Gameswap (GSWAP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $808,730.00

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $808,730.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gameswap has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

