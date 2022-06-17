Garde Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.13% of Bragg Gaming Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRAG. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 395,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRAG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

BRAG stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Bragg Gaming Group Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

