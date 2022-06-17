Garde Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $188.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.80) to £111 ($134.73) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($121.37) to £120 ($145.65) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

