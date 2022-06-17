Garde Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $142.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.93 and its 200-day moving average is $156.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

