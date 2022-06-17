Garde Capital Inc. Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,334,000 after acquiring an additional 381,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after acquiring an additional 337,741 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $154.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.52. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

