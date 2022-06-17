GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $26,658.48 and $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024163 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00223357 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005864 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000623 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

