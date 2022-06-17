GCN Coin (GCN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

GCN Coin (GCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 40.7% against the dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $20,055.71 and $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00024327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00230178 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006022 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000877 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.