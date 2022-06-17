Geeq Trading 36.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $653,247.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geeq Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,288,890 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

