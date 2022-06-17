Gelesis (NYSE:GLS) Shares Up 14.3%

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) shares shot up 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.84. 174,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 296,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47.
Gelesis (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter.
Gelesis Company Profile (NYSE:GLS)
Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.
