Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of GENC stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.29 million, a PE ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 192,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

