Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.37

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.37 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 159.40 ($1.93). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 154.20 ($1.87), with a volume of 575,618 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GENL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genel Energy to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 177 ($2.15) to GBX 182 ($2.21) in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 210 ($2.55) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £414.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

