Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Genfit S.A. (EPA:GNFT – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €3.26 ($3.40) and last traded at €3.25 ($3.39). Approximately 363,980 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.12 ($3.25).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €3.54.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

