Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 45,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,070. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.3116 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

