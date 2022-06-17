GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Stock Price Down 2.7%

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$34.10 and last traded at C$34.14. 284,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 357,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.69.

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -5.52%.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$372,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,793,490.16.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

