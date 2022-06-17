Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.11

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and traded as high as $20.88. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 687 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBNXF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.