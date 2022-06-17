Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 218,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 86,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 75,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAUG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. 391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,137. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

