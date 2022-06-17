Gill Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,618 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 509,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,036,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $23.13.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. The business’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

