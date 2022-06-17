Gill Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 386.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 112,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 89,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMO traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.84. 3,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,024. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

