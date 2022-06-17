Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,414 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.91. 45,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.14 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

