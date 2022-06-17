Gill Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,047 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,367,000 after purchasing an additional 342,295 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,761,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,348 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,252,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,145 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 884,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 528,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 856,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 58,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. 239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,713. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

